हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

NHRC issues notice to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh over migrant mother wheeling suitcase with child sleeping on it

The NHRC has called for a detailed report within four weeks in the matter including the action taken against the responsible officers or officials and relief/ assistance provided to the victim families.

NHRC issues notice to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh over migrant mother wheeling suitcase with child sleeping on it

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the Agra district magistrate over a mother pulling a suitcase with her small child sleeping half hung on it on the Agra highway.

The NHRC has called for a detailed report within four weeks in the matter including the action taken against the responsible officers or officials and relief/ assistance provided to the victim families.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that the migrant woman was walking all the way from somewhere in Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh till she caught the attention of the media persons.

The NHRC has also observed that it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the Central and the state governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown but it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many en route, except the local authorities.

It added that had the local authorities been vigilant, some relief could immediately be provided to the aggrieved family and others facing similar hardships. The incident amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC.

The Commission has further observed that several news reports about miseries of people have come to its notice during the lockdown forcing it to intervene in order to sensitize the Central and the state authorities to deal with the situation with an approach of respect to human rights of the public at large, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society. However, media reports suggest continuing sufferings of the people, particularly the migrant labourers, whose journey long, is not coming to a halt.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

NIA files chargesheet in murder case of Parihar brothers at Kishtwar
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M44S

Taal Thok Ke: Are migrants suffering because of the opposition?