NIA

NIA raids 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terror associates arrested

These raids were conducted across several locations in J&K districts including Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

File Photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 12) conducted raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown against terror outfits. 

NIA arrested four people including Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir aka Bilal Fufu and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda in a terrorism conspiracy case. According to a preliminary investigation, the accused persons are "terror associates or Over Ground Workers (OGW) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs," NIA said. 

These raids were conducted across several locations in J&K districts including Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts. 

Releasing a statement, NIA said, “The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.” 

“The terror associates/OGWs of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives. These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state,” the statement further read. 

NIA recovered several “electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents, records of suspicious financial transactions” during its searches on Tuesday. 

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With agency inputs)

