New Delhi: The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was expanded on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) with about 30 members being inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' including RJD chief Lalu Pratap Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Alok Mehta, Madan Sahni, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Leshi Singh were also among those who took the oath in the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, takes oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. #BiharCabinetExpansion pic.twitter.com/68zpjRUuPO — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

(This is a developing story)