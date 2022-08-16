NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR

Nitish Kumar expands Bihar cabinet, inducts about 30 ministers including Tej Pratap Yadav

The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was expanded on Tuesday with about 30 members being inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was expanded on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) with about 30 members being inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' including RJD chief Lalu Pratap Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Alok Mehta, Madan Sahni, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Leshi Singh were also among those who took the oath in the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Patna.

(This is a developing story)

