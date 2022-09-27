Nitish Kumar's JDU takes out processions across Bihar to caution people against 'BJP's communal politics'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday took out processions across the state, urging people to be on guard against the BJP's alleged politics of communalism. In the state capital, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha were among those who took part in the 'Satarkata Evam Jagarukta March'. "Ours is a movement aimed at cautioning people against the conspiracy of the BJP. "The BJP has devised a plan to sharpen communal divides so that a sizeable section of population gets galvanized in its favour and help it hold on to power without having accomplished anything while ruling the Centre," Kushwaha told reporters on the occasion.

The march commenced by paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at his statue installed close to Patna High Court premises, from where thousands of JD(U) workers walked to the historic Gandhi Maidan, about a couple of kilometres away. "There is no alternative to Nitish Kumar. He is the very axis of the entire opposition," said JD(U) workers here, who openly pitched for their leader as the next PM though the septuagenarian has asserted many times that he was "not in the race".

Notably, Kumar had pulled the plug on the alliance with the BJP less than two months ago following apprehensions that the saffron party was trying to split the JD(U). The BJP has been crying foul and accusing Kumar of "betrayal" of the mandate of 2020 assembly polls to realise his ambitions.

Despite ruling himself out of the race for prime ministership, Kumar has been trying to forge opposition unity which, he believes, can defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the JD(U) state headquarters, processions were taken out in all 38 districts of Bihar.