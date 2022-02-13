'No alternative other than dialogue with Pakistan for resolving Kashmir issue': Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that "Article 370 revocation has in fact further complicated the Kashmir issue and the BJP-led central government will have no other alternative than to talk to Pakistan for resolution of issues including Kashmir."

Addressing a press conference, she further said an impression that the Kashmir issue was over after revocation of Article 370 has proved totally wrong on ground. “The fact remains that the rollback of the special status of J&K has further complicated the Kashmir issue. One of the serious repercussions seen at the international level is that India is being isolated internally,” she said.

She added that the situation in Kashmir is worse than ever. “No one is feeling safe. Be that a common man or a journalist. Journalism is seen as a crime and people speaking truth are tortured, many journalists including Sajad Gul, Fahad Shah and others are behind the bars. Many have fled Kashmir after being named in FIRs. How can things work and truth prevail in such conditions?” She urged international bodies to raise their voices for the immediate release of journalists arrested in Kashmir.

The PDP chief added, "There is no alternative to dialogue with Pakistan for resolving all issues including the political issue of Kashmir.”

About the delimitation panel’s second draft report, Mufti said that the commission has appeased BJP only by advocating something that is totally unacceptable to all. “The report aims to benefit one party in J&K, something that BJP likes.”

“But PAGD will fight all the wrong policies of BJP in J&K tooth and nail. We know that lot of efforts are being made to break the PAGD, but we will remain steadfast and fight altogether. The policies of BJP won’t last. Many rulers ruled J&K in the past but oppression has to end,” the former J&K CM said.

Talking of Hijab row, she said, “Now Hijab is a new plot. I believe this is an election stunt ahead of UP polls. This won’t stop here and will continue. They will identify more things attached to Muslims and make issues out of them.”

Mehbooba Mufti demanded unconditional release of journalists and sought for a free atmosphere for their reporting.

