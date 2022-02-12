BJP wants to polarise situation to get benefit in UP election: Mehbooba Mufti on hijab row

Kupwara: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti bashed BJP during her border district tour of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, saying that the saffron party is “hellbent to divide this country”.

Mufti said the recent hijab row is another example of that. She further said that one fails to understand that "hijab" or "ghunghat" is part of traditions and questioned why they want to change it.

Speaking to the media, she said, “BJP wants to polarise the situation to get benefits in elections and it looks like a conspiracy to keep the Muslim girl child away from education.”

The PDP chief asserted that the leaders across India should take a stand on this and hope that students don't get demotivated. “The dress code is part of the culture. They are trying to convert this Gandhi's India minor Godse's India," she said, adding “they want to make the lives of everyone difficult."

There seem to be two conspiracies in the Hijab row which include getting benefits in the Uttar Pradesh elections and keeping Muslim girl students away from education, the former J&K CM alleged.

Mehbooba Mufti also spoke on recent draft of the Delimitation commission and said its aim is to benefit the motives of RSS and BJP. She further claimed that the proposed Delimitation draft will “benefit only BJP to come in power in Jammu and Kashmir”.

"People in parts of the Jammu division are not happy with the proposed delimitation even in Pir Panchal and Chenab valley. It's the agenda of RSS and BJP to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir and disempower the region besides taking away all rights of people," she said.

Mehbooba along with the party workers was in the Laderwan area of border district Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Live TV