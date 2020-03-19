हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

No cancellation fee will be charged for 155 trains cancelled; passengers to get 100 per cent refund: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday (March 19, 2020), said that no cancellation fee will be charged for the 155 trains which were cancelled due to low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic and the passengers will get 100 per cent refund for the same.

No cancellation fee will be charged for 155 trains cancelled; passengers to get 100 per cent refund: Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Thursday (March 19, 2020), said that no cancellation fee will be charged for the 155 trains which were cancelled due to low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic and the passengers will get 100 per cent refund for the same.

The Indian Railways had earlier this morning cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic. With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155.

Railway officials said the trains were identified last night and the decision will be effective from March 20 until March 31.

"All passengers having tickets in these 155 trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund," an official said.

The national transporters has also issued a set of guidelines to zonal headquarters for its catering staff, stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing "should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways".

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals - 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.

 

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaIndian RailwaysTrain cancellationIRCTC
ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

