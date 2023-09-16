'No Chance For Rahul On Earth': Says Assam CM Himanta, Advices Him To Try Sun Or Moon For PM Post

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ridiculed the INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he would have to go to the sun or moon if he aspired to be the Prime Minister of the nation. Sarma was present at the Vaishali Mahotsav in Nalanda University held in Bihar’s Nalanda district, where he visited Rajgir. After coming back to Patna, the Assam Chief Minister went to the residence of Rituraj Sinha, the convener for BJP northeastern states on Friday evening. He slammed the INDIA bloc and said that those who are questioning Sanatan Dharma, the people of the country will teach them a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Leaders of INDIA bloc made fun of Chandrayaan, I want to request the scientists of ISRO to make another Chandrayaan and leave the leaders of INDIA bloc on the moon. The leaders of INDIA are making statements against Sanatan Dharma on the instruction of Rahul Gandhi. In 2024, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country again. If Rahul Gandhi wants to become the Prime Minister of the country, he has to travel to the sun and moon,” Sarma said.

During the Mumbai conclave of INDIA bloc, Rashtiya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad had made a statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the scientists of ISRO to send him on the moon.