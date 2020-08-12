No police case in Mumbai against Bihar cops in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe: DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

PATNA: Bihar`s Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that Mumbai Police has not registered any case against any police officer from the state in connection with the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mystery-shrouded death.

The Bihar DGP took to Twitter and shared that he has been informed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner over the phone that no case has been lodged against any Bihar Police official in connection with their ongoing probe int the popular actor’s death.

DGP Pandey further said that the Mumbai Police chief told him that the reports about cases being filed against Bihar Police officials are nothing but rumours.

The Bihar DGP said that he had a very fruitful conversation with the Mumbai Police chief.

It may be noted that the Bihar DGP had earlier said that the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Police are being personally attacked in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case.

"We and Bihar Chief Minister are being attacked personally...cases are being registered against Bihar Police, IPS officer is being quarantined. This won`t lower the morale of the Bihar Police. I won`t stop, we just want justice for Sushant," Pandey had said earlier.

"Now the citizens also do not trust Mumbai Police so let CBI handle the case. What message are they conveying in the entire country?" he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea`s plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty`s plea in the matter.

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has asserted that the actor was murdered, and alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice.

The family has also criticised the ongoing campaign to slander their reputation, in a nine-page open letter. The letter, written in Hindi, comes after an editorial written by Shiv Sena`s Sanjay Raut in the party`s mouthpiece Saamna, where he questioned the relationship between the actor and his family.

The family said they were not even given time to mourn his death, with stories surfacing that he is mentally imbalanced, and photographs of his dead body going viral.

It termed the investigation by Mumbai Police as `only for optics`, saying that they only tried to implicate a "few rich privileged people". They also questioned why no steps were taken when the family approached them to take preventive action.

The family said that they are getting threats as a consequence of their fight for justice, and face everyday character assassination that blots the memory of Sushant.

It is to be noted that the Mumbai Police was earlier investigating Sushant's death case and also questioned several people, including his Rhea, family, friends, and a few Bollywood personalities. However, after the Patna FIR, the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation. Later, after the Bihar government's recommendation, the CBI took over the probe.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has also recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.