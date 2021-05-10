Noida and Ghaziabad initiate vaccination for 18+ from today

New Delhi: After Delhi, vaccinations have now started at Noida's government centers on Monday (May 10). Earlier, people had to travel from Noida to Delhi to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination drive in Noida started at 9am on Monday and saw long lines forming from 8am onwards.

Post the introduction of vaccination centres in Noida, those who had to travel to Delhi to get the vaccine were happy that now they will not have to travel far to get the second dose.

The 18-44 age group will also be able to take part in the Phase III vaccination program that had started in many states across the nation on May 1.

Last week, immunization of 18+ age group started in 7 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

From today onwards, vaccination of 18+ will commence in 11 districts including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 317 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while nine more people died of the disease in adjoining Ghaziabad, pushing its toll to 326, official data showed on Sunday.

The two districts adjoining Delhi now have a cumulative death toll of 643, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 940 new cases during the period, pushing its tally to 51,767 while the number of active cases in the district rose to 8,265, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 578 new cases that pushed its caseload to 46,711 and active cases to 5,782, it showed.

