Noida: Madame Tussauds to reopen at DLF Mall of India, details here

Noida: Madame Tussauds, the world`s greatest wax attraction, is returning to serve its fans in an all-new avatar at the DLF Mall of India in Noida. The attraction will be known as Madame Tussauds India, and it will allow fans to get up close and personal with their favourite celebrities, as well as experience their most iconic moments of fame, thanks to 360-degree sets and cutting-edge technology.

The new location at DLF Mall of India, Noida, will feature nearly 50 figures of prominent Indian and international figures from sports, entertainment, history, and music.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in London in 1835, and the company has over 200 years of history and legacy. Each figure at Madame Tussauds is created by sculptors who use the same techniques as the famous Marie Tussaud.

To create a single life-like figure it takes an artist minimum of 12 weeks, and during that time they document 500 precise body measurements, insert real hair strand by strand, apply countless layers of paints to build up the skin tones, and more.

This entire process contributes to the incredible likeness that has made Madame Tussauds famous around the world for over two centuries.

The world-famous wax attraction first opened in Delhi at Connaught Place in 2017. The previous Madame Tussauds in Delhi successfully celebrated several years of curating a spectacular fame experience through its star-studded gallery.

Madame Tussauds India`s new location at DLF Mall of India, Noida, will provide guests with a safe, star-studded experience, with extensive Covid protocols in place.

Rob Smith, Divisional Director, Midway Asia Pacific, Merlin Entertainments Group, shared his optimism around the reopening of Madame Tussauds in India, saying, "We are thrilled about the comeback and really excited to bring back the legend of Madame Tussauds to the culturally-rich land of India.

Our Wax Attraction will open a new chapter of entertainment to the population of India at large and serve them with the ultimate fame experience and transport them onto the red carpet.

India is a significant market for us, and the re-opening will help pave the way to entertain guests in our fantastic new location and shall expose our guests to the most ultimate celebrity experience of visiting a world-famous wax attraction.

As Indian travellers are returning to overseas destinations, we are hopeful that Madame Tussauds India will serve as their gateway to Madame Tussauds counterparts in other cities around the world."

Speaking on the comeback of Madame Tussauds in India, Anshul Jain, General Manager -- Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our attraction in Delhi was well-received by visitors and helped Madame Tussauds gain significant awareness in India.

The pandemic in 2020, dealt the entire entertainment industry with a significant blow. Madame Tussauds in India has successfully braved the adversities brought on by Covid-19 and is ready with an exciting and even more entertaining customer experience.

We are hopeful that the launch of Madame Tussauds at DLF Mall of India will usher in a resurgence for the entire entertainment industry. Moreover, we are delighted to be part of the DLF team and are looking forward to creating more fun-filled experiences with our customers at the DLF Mall of India."

Speaking on the opening of Madame Tussauds in Noida`s DLF Mall of India, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, said, "We are thrilled to bring the global entertainment experiential, Madame Tussauds wax attraction to DLF Mall of India, Noida.

“We aim to bring tailored-made experiences that suit our target audience and bring about a lifestyle change for the people of NCR. Madame Tussauds is an iconic brand which has caught the imagination of audiences worldwide. The idea is to continue to innovate in the interest our customers of all age groups by expanding their horizons on what all a new retail can be,” Bector added.