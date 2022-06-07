हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida police

Noida: These drug peddlers were trying to flee 'dressed as women', nabbed by cops

Noida News: The police said they have recovered 1.5 kg of contraband -- 800 grams of Ganja from the possession of Kamal while 700 grams of Ganja was found in Atul`s possession. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested both the accused.

Noida police has arrested two persons who were trying to flee posing as women.

In a bid to pull the wool over cops` eyes, two drug peddlers chose a unique modus operandi to sell drugs, i.e, by `dressing as women`, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Kamal (30) and Atul (32), both residents of village Sakhi in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police.

"We received information regarding some people selling drugs after being dressed as women," Inspector Amit Kumar of Bita 2 police station told IANS. He said based on the information, a raid was conducted and the duo was apprehended near P 3 roundabout.

The police said they have recovered 1.5 kg of contraband -- 800 grams of Ganja from the possession of Kamal while 700 grams of Ganja was found in Atul`s possession. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested both the accused.

