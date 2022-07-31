NewsIndia
NOIDA

Noida: TRAGIC death of security guard in Sector 78 after malfunctioning gate falls on him

A 28-year-old man, working as a security guard at a society here died after a malfunctioning sliding gate at the entrance of the society fell on him, a police official said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place at Sikka Karmic Greens society in Sector 78, Noida when the security guard, identified as Ramhit, was closing the sliding gate of the residential apartments.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:30 PM IST|Source: IANS

"The alignment of the sliding gate malfunctioned and it accidentally fell upon the security guard," the official told IANS.

The injured guard was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and from there referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, however, he succumbed during the treatment.

Necessary legal action is being taken, the official added.

