Not Just Companies, Individuals Purchased Electoral Bonds Too; List Of Top 10 Donors

Electoral Bond Top Donors: Based on the data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), the Election Commission has released the figures for Electoral Bonds on their website. The Commission has shared information related to Electoral Bonds in two separate PDF files. The first list includes the names of several business establishments in the country. The second list contains names of those who have personally purchased Electoral Bonds. At the top of the list of donors is Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited. The company has donated Electoral Bonds worth 1,368 crore rupees to political parties.

Electoral Bonds Worth 12,769 Crore Purchased:

According to the released figures, 1,260 companies and individuals have purchased Electoral Bonds totaling 12,769 crore rupees. However, if we talk about individual donors in this list, Ms. S.N. Mohanty is the largest personal donor. Following Mohanty on the list, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal has taken Electoral Bonds worth 35 crore rupees. The third name on the list is Lakshmidas Vallabhdas Ashmita. But the most surprising name on this list is Raju Kumar Sharma.

Who Is Raju Kumar Sharma?

Raju Kumar Sharma ranks eighth on the list of individual donors. According to the list released by the Election Commission, he has donated 10 crore rupees. In fact, the list provided by SBI to the Election Commission does not share much information about the companies and individuals. This list only includes names and the amount they have donated. Most people were surprised to see the name of Raju Kumar Sharma. The list does not disclose which party he has donated to, nor does it provide such details.

Highest Individual Donors

SN Mohanti Rs 45 Crores Laxmi Niwas Mittal Rs 35 Crores Laxmidas Vallabhdas Ashmita Rs 25 Crores KR Raja Jt Rs 25 Crores Rahul Bhatia Rs 20 Crore Rajesh Mannalal Agrawal Rs 13 Crore Saurabh Gupta Rs 10 Crore Raj Kumar Sharma Rs 10 Crore Rahul Jagannath Joshi Rs 10 Crore Harmesh Rahul Joshi Rs 10 Crore Anita Hemant Shah Rs 8 Crore

Election Commission released the list of Electoral Bond recipients on Thursday. This list includes prominent buyers of Electoral Bonds, from steel businessman Lakshmi Mittal to billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, to Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

The Supreme Court had given the Commission a deadline of March 15 to share this information. Future Gaming was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2022. It has purchased Electoral Bonds worth more than 1,350 crore rupees under two different companies.