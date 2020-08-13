Notorious criminal Ajay shot at by Delhi Police Special Cell during encounter

A notorious criminal was shot at by Delhi Police Special Cell during an encounter in Rohini area of Delhi on Thursday (August 13) morning. The criminal identified as Ajay alias Bobby was admitted to hospital after he received bullet injury.

Talking to Zee News, DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav said that Ajay was wanted in a murder case in Aman Vihar area of ​​Delhi. Delhi Police Special Cell had received a tipoff that Ajay was planning to visit Rohini Sectotr 32 and a trap was laid to nab him.

Ajay was returning after finalising a plan to kill his rival gang member Sandeep when Special Cell officers intercepted him and he was injured in the encounter. Ajay has 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping registered against him.