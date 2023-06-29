Now, Bajrang Sena Demands Ban On Adipurush

Surat: The controversy surrounding the film Adipurush, which is based on the life of Lord Rama and features a star-studded cast, shows no signs of abating. Various Hindu organisations are opposing the film. Now, Bajrang Sena, a Gujarat based Hindutva organisation has also come out in protest of the film.

Organisations chief Hitesh Vishwakarma is demanding a ban on the film over the wrong portrayal of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in it. Opposing the film, Vishwakarma said that "followers of the Hindu Sanatan Dharma have unwavering faith in Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman."

“The lives of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman teach us so much. Lord Rama’s life serves as a guiding light for leading a successful and fulfilling life. However, the director of Adipurush has crossed all lines in depicting the characters from the epic Ramayana. The portrayal of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in the film is distorted. Their attire has also been tampered with,” he said.

He questioned if it was appropriate to show Lord Hanuman wearing leather clothes. The organisation chief further described the film as one that undermines the Hindu religion and culture, and he demanded a ban on its screening. He and Shri Bajrang Sena also appealed to Hindus to boycott the film.

It is worth noting that opposition to Adipurush began as soon as the film’s teaser was released, with various organisations expressing their displeasure over the film’s contents. Moreover, a lawyer had also filed a petition in the court against the film.