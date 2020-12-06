Now, Samajwadi Party and AAP too lend support to farmers' Bharat Bandh call on December 8

New Delhi: As the farmers' protest in the national capital enters the 11th day on Sunday (December 6, 2020), the all call for an all India bandh on December 8 is garnering the support of several political parties.

After Congress, the Samajwadi Party too has come out in support to the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 made by the protesting farmers.

In a show of solidarity to the farmers agitation, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav will hit the road tomorrow and take a tractor journey with farmers from Mandi to Kisan Bazaar in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav has supported the farmers in all of their demands to the Centre chief among them is the rollback of the thee farm laws.

Also, the Aam Aadmi Party has lent its support to the farmers' Bharat Bandh call. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the party workers to come in support of the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal on Sunday announced its support for 'Bharat Bandh' call planned by farmers union on December 8, hours after Congress and other opposition parties announced solidarity.

Meanwhile, boxer Vijender Singh joined the farmers` agitation on Sunday at Singhu border and expressed his solidarity. He announced that if the new agriculture laws are not rolled back he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

While addressing the gathering, Singh said, "I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn`t withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation."

Singh, who had joined Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections last year, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The sixth round of talks between farmer leaders union and the Centre is scheduled in Delhi for December 9.

The farmers have been adamant on their demand for a repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

As the government has not so far been able to come up with a satisfactory resolution to the demands of farmers, the latter have warned to intensify their protests till the three laws were not repealed.

