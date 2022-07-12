Lucknow: The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam that rocked the Mayawati government has returned to haunt the BSP. The court of special judge, CBI, here have termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related to the NRHM scam.

The state government had gone overboard to term it as a case of suicide. Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr Sachan. The then DGP Karamveer Singh, additional DGP VK Gupta and IG, Lucknow zone, Subesh Kumar Singh, have been summoned by the court on August 8.

The court also summoned the then jailor of Lucknow prison B.S. Mukund, deputy jailor Sunil Kumar Singh, chief prisoner warden (bandi rakshak) Babu Ram Dubey and Bandi Rakshak Pahindra Singh as accused in the case on August 8 to present their view.

A judicial probe on July 11, 2011, had termed Sachan`s death as murder. On July 14, 2011, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

The CBI on September 27, 2012, filed the closure report in the case terming Dr Sachan`s death as suicide. Malti Sachan challenged the CBI`s closure report. The special CBI court accepted Malti Sachan`s application and directed the CBI to further probe the case.

However, the CBI again submitted the closure report in the case on August 9, 2017, but the special CBI court rejected the closure report on November 19, 2019. During the trial of the case, Malti Sachan presented several documents in court, including a post-mortem report of her husband and the opinion of medical experts.