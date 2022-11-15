topStoriesenglish
NTA to release NEET UG 2023 exam date, information brochure SOON at neet.nta.nic.in, check details here

NTA will soon release the information brochure for the NEET UF 2023 exam on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency will soon release the exam schedule for NEET UG 2023 on the official website- nta.ac.in. As per the latest reports, NEET UG 2023 exam date application form, and information brochure will be published on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in soon.

NEET 2023 age limit

As per the rules set by the NTA, candidates must have completed 17 years as on December 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit for candidates to appear for NEET 2023.

Documents required to fill NEET UG 2023 application form

Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to do so once the application forms are available on the official website soon. Candidates will be required to upload passport-size photographs, a Left-hand thumb impression, image of their Signature, a Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants, a Category certificate (if applicable), and Class 10 & 12 marks for NEET 2023 registration. 

NEET UG 2023 exam date will be announced for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses. The undergraduate medical exam will be held in 13 languages for 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

Meanwhile, Medical Counselling Committee, MCC released NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on. The Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 are accessible to all registered candidates via the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. 

