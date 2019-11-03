Odd-even scheme in Delhi from November 4-15: All you need to know

The odd-even scheme is set to make its return to the national capital on November 4 (Monday) for the third time and it will remain in place till November 15. Delhi government had devised the odd-even scheme to curb air pollution though several experts have claimed that the scheme failed to meet its objective of checking air pollution in the national capital.

Here are some important points to know about the odd-even scheme:

As the name suggests, on odd dates, only vehicles with registration number ending with an odd digit will be allowed to ply on roads, while on even dates, the vehicles with registration number ending with an even digit would ply on roads. The scheme, however, would remain in effect only on weekdays, from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Exemption for women: Just like the previous two times, cars with women driving alone, all women occupants and women drivers accompanied by children less than 12 years will be exempted from the scheme. Vehicles carrying children in school uniforms will also be exempted. The vehicles with persons with disabilities will also be exempted.

Exemption for VVIPs

President and Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Leaders of Opposition in the Parliament, Union Ministers, Supreme Court judges, high court judges, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, UPSC Chairperson, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, members of the Lokayukta and defence vehicles will be exempted from the scheme. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of state cabinet will not be exempted from this scheme. This time privately-owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted from the scheme.

No surge-pricing: Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have announced that they would deactivate surge pricing during the duration of the odd-even scheme.

Change in work timings: The offices of various departments of the Delhi government would open at 9:30 AM and 10: 30 AM respectively.

Public transport: Delhi Metro would make additional trips during the odd-even scheme and the state government has decided to deploy 2,000 private buses to boost public transportation system.

Fine for violation: A fine of Rs 4,000 would be levied for violating the rules of the odd-even scheme.