Odd-even scheme not needed, New Ring Road will lessen Delhi pollution: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for reintroducing the odd-even scheme in Delhi for 12 days, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the scheme was not required as the newly-constructed Ring Road had reduced pollution levels in the national capital significantly.

Appearing at crossheads with the Delhi government, the BJP leader further said that the Centre has planned several schemes to eliminate the problem of pollution in the capital city in the next two years.

This comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Friday announced to bring in the odd-even scheme again from November 4 to 15, in a bid to combat the menace of pollution which assumes alarming proportions in Delhi during the winter season.

A total of 12 hotspots in Delhi where the pollution level is recorded at maximum have been identified and special emphasis will be laid on ensuring that the problem is tackled. Sweeping of roads will also be done to lessen dust particles in the air. Delhi government will also procure and distribute masks among the people, CM Kejriwal said.

In the scheme, on November 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14, cars with even number plates will be allowed to ply on Delhi roads while the ones with odd number plates will operate on alternate days.

This is the third time that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has implemented the odd-even scheme in the national capital. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice.