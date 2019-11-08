close

Cyclone Bulbul

Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Bulbul': IMD

Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclone &#039;Bulbul&#039;: IMD

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several places over Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, due to the influence of Cyclonic Storm `Bulbul`.

The Pampan port authorities have hoisted cyclone warning as the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea for fishing till further orders.

Furthermore, West Bengal is also likely to be battered with moderate rainfall tomorrow.

The weather forecast agency further stated that the Cyclonic Storm Bulbul over east-central Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards with a speed of 27 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over north coastal districts of Odisha on November 8 and November 9 2019 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on November 9, 2019," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin.

The IMD also mentioned about the cyclone 'Maha' and said that some places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours due to its influence.

The sea condition is likely to be very high over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts for the next few days. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast. 

