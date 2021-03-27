Omar Abdullah hails talks between India and Pakistan says, 'Let there be open talks now'

Kashmir: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday (March 27, 2021) hailed the recents talks between India and Pakistan and stated that the two countries must move beyond secret talks and join the table for open discussion.

While talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function at NC office in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Omar said that peace overtures between India and Pakistan is always welcomed. "Whatever is happening is good."

Further he said that peaceful and friendly relations between India and Pakistan is not only good for Kashmir but also for entire South Asia.

"We have always said that good relations between these two countries is not good for Jammu and Kashmir but for whole south Asia. It's good that both countries instead of threatening each other are talking. We have heard that there are secret talks going only we wish that the day come they talk openly there are lot of issues including Jammu and Kashmir. We want they all are solved by talks," he said.