One IAF pilot feared dead, two eject safely as Surya Kiran jets collide mid-air during Aero Show practice

One Indian Air Force pilot is feared dead after two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) on Tuesday collided and crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. Two other pilots involved in the crash ejected safely.

Bengaluru Police said that one civilian has been injured in the accident. "One Indian Air Force pilot is suspected to have been dead. Two pilots have been injured but are out of danger. Both pilots have ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area," Director General, Fire and Emergency Services MN Reddi said.

This was the manoeuvre. The upper jet (inverted) was flying with a single pilot. The lower one with both seats occupied. pic.twitter.com/YbMJhOVabc — Angad Singh (@zone5aviation) February 19, 2019

The mishap took place during the practice for the Aero Show that begins from Wednesday and will continue till February 24.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

#WATCH Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kX0V5O0n6R — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

On February 14, the aerobatics team had shared a video of the practice showing a 'perfectly executed Hidden Split' formations that will be performed at the AeroIndia 2019.

The SKAT was raised in 1996 with Kiran MK–II aircraft. The Team for the first time had carried out a 9 aircraft formation display on 15 August 1998. The SKAT with nine-aircraft formation has performed numerous demonstrations worldwide and is one amongst the renowned public display aerobatic teams. The aerobatic team of IAF has been resurrected with Hawk MK-132 aircraft replacing the Kiran aircraft.

Aero India Exhibition is organised every two years and has already carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition, with eleven successful editions organised since 1996. Aero India 2019 will provide a significant platform in bolstering business opportunities in the International aviation sector. A rapidly growing economy and opening up of defence production to the private sector, have given a major fillip to the defence industry in India. It has also become a hub for defence businesses in Asia.

