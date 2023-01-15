topStoriesenglish
'Only Islam gives message of love,' says Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar; BJP says 'appeasement' politics

In the latest video shared by BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, the education minister can be heard saying that Islam is the only religion that gives the message of love and honesty.

Jan 15, 2023
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar (Yadav), who earlier raked up a controversy over his comments demeaning Ramcharitmanas, is in the news yet again and this time for his statement linked to appeasement politics. In the latest video shared by BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, the education minister can be heard saying that Islam is the only religion that gives the message of love and honesty. The BJP, however, hit out at the ruling party and the education minister alleging that they are pursuing appeasement politics. 

"Islam is the only religion that gives the message of love and honesty," Education Minister Chandrashekhar can be seen saying in the video.

The BJP spokesperson shared the video and slammed the ruling alliance for pursuing politics of appeasement. "Listen to the statement of Education Minister Chandrashekharji- "Islam is the only religion that gives the message of love and faith". The Education Minister made the remarks to appease Muslims under the agenda of RJD's appeasement politics! 'Mr maloom nahi chief minister', why are you silent on the cabinet minister's statement?" asked Anand. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed unawareness about the statements made by his education minister.

Reportedly, after the Ramcharitmanas row, when a reporter asked Chandrashekhar about his views on Kuran, the education minister claimed that he had not read Kuran as he is a Hindu. "I have not read Kuran. I am a Hindu and much more Hindu than any thekedar (Contractors) of Hindus," Chandrashekhar had said.

Reportedly, the RJD has backed Chandrashekhar for his remarks on Ramcharitmansas while the BJP has been demanding his resignation for hurting the Hindu sentiments. 

Amid the ongoing protest demanding compensation for land acquired for Chausa thermal plant, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey recited Ramcharitmanas in response to state Education Minister Chandrashekhar`s remark on the holy book. 

