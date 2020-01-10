Operation on Assam minor archer, injured with arrow stuck on shoulder, successfully completed in Delhi's AIIMS

The operation performed on Friday on a minor archer, who met with an accident when an arrow hit her, was successfully completed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in the national capital. 12-year-old archer Shibangi Gohain from Dibrugarh, Assam, was injured in the shoulder while practising for Khelo India event and was airlifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday (January 10). During the operation, the arrow was cut with a machine and the child is out of danger. It had penetrated six inches inside her shoulder.

On January 9, the incident took place at 3 pm in Chabua of Dibrugarh district during practice when due to a wrong aim of a fellow player the arrow hit her shoulder as she was standing directly near the board. Shibangi was immediately taken to the Brahmaputra Diagnosis Hospital in Dibrugarh. The doctors tried to get the arrow removed first but did not take the risk due to the possibility of the arrow hitting the spinal cord. The hospital then referred her case to Delhi after providing first aid.

Live TV

After the flight journey was arranged, she was admitted late evening in AIIMS Trauma. Gohain is the trainee of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and practices at the SAI training centre in Chabua.

Speaking to the news agency, a senior doctor at AIIMS trauma centre had told ANI, "We have received a 12-year patient who got injured while playing at Khelo India event in Guwahati. The arrow has injured her clerical bone and is still inside her body.

Earlier in the day, Sports Secretary, R S Julaniya had said that the SAI will bear all the expenses of the archer`s treatment. "The Archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel and a senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment at the hospital without any problem," Julaniya said in a statement.

The incident took place a day before the Khelo India Youth Games starting on Friday in Assam's Guwahati. The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) began on Friday and will continue till January 22. The national sports event will witness multidisciplinary games to be played below the 17 years and 21 years age categories respectively.