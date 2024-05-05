New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi on Sunday accentuated that India is my family and you all are my heir during the public rally in Dhaurahra of Uttar Pradesh. Modi also targeted Congress for not allowing agencies to take action against terrorism.

While addressing the rally, Modi said I don't have my own family, you all are my family and heir. "I don't have my own family, you are my family, you are also my heir. My India, my family!" PM said.

BJP leader further added that I wanted to give you something just like a head of the family. "Just as the head of a family works day and night for his heir, similarly as a servant of your family, I also want to give you something. I want to develop your area, develop you, develop the country....," Modi said.

PM Modi also targeted Congress and opposition parties for not allowing agencies to take action against terrorism and said that in the last 10 years, you have seen a work Congress & INDI alliance and you know what they have for the country and the state.

"Before 2014, for ten years you saw the work done by the Congress & INDI alliance. You know what conditions they did for the country and the states...Agencies were not allowed to take action against terrorism," PM said.

Modi further claimed that at the time of the SP government, there were sleeper cell terrorists in the cities and they used to threaten openly. "During the SP government, there were sleeper cells of terrorists in many cities and terrorist organizations used to threaten openly. Security agencies used to catch terrorists with great effort, but the SP government used to withdraw cases against the terrorists..," he said.