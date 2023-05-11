topStoriesenglish2605969
Opposition Unity: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

The Bihar CM has been meeting top Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:27 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday. The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home, a JD (U) MLC was quoted as saying.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Nitish Kumar met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil.

They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening, he added.

Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a ‘united opposition,’ which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, is coming to Mumbai at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence.

Pawar on Monday said he and Kumar will meet when the latter visits Mumbai on May 11.

"Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country. Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP chief had said.

