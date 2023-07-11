'Our Case Is Strong': Omar Abdullah On Trial Against Abrogation Of Article 370 In SC

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed his happiness at the beginning of the trial challenging the abrogation of Article 370 case in the Supreme Court of India.

While reacting upon the beginning of the trial of Article 370 Omar said that their case challenging abrogation of Article 370 is strong enough legally and that's the reason it took four years for the trial in this case "Our case is strong enough that's why it took them four years to start the trail in this case otherwise central government has a mechanism and they could have gone to court and requested them to start the early hearings but now it's Ok “Der aaye Aaye Durst Aaye” now let's see what happens."

Omer further added we are happy that the hearing will begin. Won’t say anything on the Center's affidavit and that will be replied to in court.

Omar Abdullah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function at his mother's graveyard in Srinagar while replying to a question on opposition unity Omer Abdullah said BJP is at its weakest right now which is why it is trying to revive NDA. There have been efforts to break parties, but this does not mean they can end all opposition parties. Sharad Pawar is not weak after the breaking of the party.

On the uniform civil code Omer Abdullah said, there should be no exemptions to any group be it Christians, Sikhs, or Dalits otherwise this will mean it is being brought to target a particular community and particularly Muslims and Muslim personal law. UCC means uniform civil code and there should be uniform application.