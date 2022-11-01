‘Our hearts are with India', US President Joe Biden on Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

Washington: US President Joe Biden has extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the bridge collapse tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, on Sunday in which 141 people were killed. "Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short.”

"The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," President Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The British-era suspension bridge over the Machchu river, which was reopened just five days back after renovation work, was filled with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening, snuffing out 141 innocent lives.

Meanwhile, state-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2 for those who died in the Morbi tragedy. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a tweet, said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held."I humbly appeal to all across the state to pray for peace on that day for the eternal peace of the departed souls who lost their lives in this tragedy and also to give strength to their families to bear this trauma," tweeted Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1. At least 141 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed into the Machchhu River on Sunday.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident. The Prime Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased from the PM`s Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.