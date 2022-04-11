हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Over 50 Cows burnt alive in Ghaziabad slum fire

A massive fire broke out in a slum near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Monday. The fire reached the cowshed nearby and has killed over 50 cows so far.


Representational image

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a slum near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Monday. The fire reached the cowshed nearby and has killed over 50 cows so far.

It has been reported that an Indian Oil warehouse is situated near the fire site. According to locals, some LPG explosions have likely taken place.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

