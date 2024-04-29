New Delhi: Since 1984, the Hyderabad constituency has been a fortress of AlMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s family. From the crown being held by his father Salahuddin Owaisi for nearly two decades and succeeded by his son ‘Barrister Saheb’, the seat has turned into a high-profile constituency with the BJP eyeing it. Owaisi’s maiden election victory in 2004 established his dominance in the seat, but since his first victory, he has not only retained his position but also expanded his electoral dominance progressively.

However, this time, the BJP fired a shot in the dark by fielding Madhavi Latha against Owaisi. But after getting the ticket from India’s largest political party, Latha has invested every trick in the book to make her presence felt and turn a ‘no competition’ into a showdown of a kind. She's well-known for her skill in reciting Hindu scriptures, which the BJP sees as a great opportunity to appeal to the Hindu voter base.

Not only the Hindutva ideology, but she is also confident about her work among Muslim women during the triple talaq bill. Her anti-patriarchal attitude banks on the hope of Muslim women voting for the BJP. During her campaign, she ventured on the streets of the Old City, talking to Muslim residents and asking for a chance to make a positive difference in their lives. She wants them to consider voting based on what's best for them rather than just their religious beliefs.

Madhavi Latha is a trustee of the Viswanadha Foundation, the Lopamudra Charitable Trust, and the Lathama Foundation. She has established a fund to support impoverished Muslim women, while she also manages a cow shelter (gaushala).

Taking down the AIMIM party will be tough because the majority of the voters there are Muslims and have traditionally supported the Owaisi family. On the other side, Owaisi says he's fighting against the ideology of the BJP, not any specific person. His speeches are all about criticizing Modi, Amit Shah, and the BJP's beliefs overall. The population of Hyderabad consists mainly of urban population, with a varied mix of people. Muslims make up the largest portion, accounting for 60% of the population, while Hindus make up 35%. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute 3.89% and 1.24%, respectively.

Out of the seven assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, AIMIM has six lawmakers, and the BJP's T Raja Singh, who's known for stirring controversy, is MLA from the Goshamahal. This means, the Congress and the BRS don't have much of a say in this race. Since Owaisi supports K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the BRS puts up a weak candidate against him just for a formality.