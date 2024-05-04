'Pakistan Praying For Shehzada To Become PM': Modi Takes Dig At Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, asserting that previous Congress-led governments were weak in dealing with Pakistan. He claimed they handled Pakistan with leniency, resulting in terrorist responses from across the border.

PM Modi emphasized that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections marked a significant shift in India's stance towards Pakistan regarding terrorism, all due to the power of a single vote.

Further escalating his attack on Congress, Modi said that Pakistani leaders are banking on Rahul Gandhi becoming India's Prime Minister after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Adressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Palamu PM Modi said, "Earlier, terrorists used to freely kill innocents and governments used to write love letters to Pakistan. But Pakistan sent more terrorists in response to letters. But with the power of your one vote, I said enough is enough; today's new India doesn't give the dossie."

#WATCH | Palamu, Jharkhand: Addressing a public rally PM Modi says, "In the Congress government, there used to be bomb blasts, terrorists used to fire bullets and the government used to send them love letters. They had 'Aman ki Aas'. Pakistan used to send more terrorists than… pic.twitter.com/wX2xfWAWfn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

This is New India, 'Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai'. There was a time when people from Jharkhand and Bihar, used to go to protect our nation were dying for the country on borders. It was a monthly occasion. Coward governments of Congress used to cry about it in the whole world," said PM.

"The surgical and the Balakot strikes shook Pakistan. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting, 'Bachao, Bachao. Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress' Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Naxalism, terrorism, and Article 370 were rooted out from the nation after 2014. "With the power of your one vote, the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was buried under the ground. In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, from Pashupati to Tirupati, Naxalism and terrorism were spread and this land was drenched in blood. Your one vote fulfilled the hopes of so many mothers and liberated this earth from Naxalite terrorism," he said.

Earlier today, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised Rahul Gandhi saying that he has a socialist ideology inside him. "Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families Owns 70 per cent of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth's own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism," Fawad Chaudhry posted on X.