Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820581https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistan-two-security-personnel-killed-in-recent-terror-attacks-in-balochistan-2820581.html
NewsIndia
BALOCHISTAN TERRORISM

Pakistan: Two Security Personnel Killed In Recent Terror Attacks In Balochistan

Two security personnel, including an officer, were killed in a recent terror attack in Balochistan, Pakistan publication the Dawn reported on Friday, citing officials. 

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 02:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: Two Security Personnel Killed In Recent Terror Attacks In Balochistan (Representative image)

Islamabad: Two security personnel, including an officer, were killed in a recent terror attack in Balochistan, Pakistan publication the Dawn reported on Friday, citing officials. 

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were mobilized under Major Muhammad Haseeb on Thursday in Harnai district, Balochistan, after intelligence suggested that terrorists were planning to target civilians, the Dawn reported. 

During the operation, the forces engaged the terrorists, killing three of them. However, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the leading vehicle of the security forces, killing 28-year-old Haseeb, from Multan, and 38-year-old Havildar Noor Ahmed from Barkhan, as reported by the Dawn. 

The ISPR statement stated that the Pakistani security forces, alongside the nation, remain committed to preventing attempts to destabilise Balochistan and that the deaths of those soldiers only reinforce their determination in their attempt, the Dawn reported. 

In a separate incident in Ziarat's Mangi area, unidentified armed men intercepted a vehicle, abducting two individuals. Later, the victims' bodies were discovered in a hilly region near Mangi Dam, with signs of torture. The victims, identified by their national ID cards as being from Punjab, were found after locals alerted the authorities.

Levies personnel retrieved the bodies and transported them to a nearby hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. Security forces have launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the crime. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK