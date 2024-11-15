Pakistan: Two Security Personnel Killed In Recent Terror Attacks In Balochistan

Islamabad: Two security personnel, including an officer, were killed in a recent terror attack in Balochistan, Pakistan publication the Dawn reported on Friday, citing officials.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were mobilized under Major Muhammad Haseeb on Thursday in Harnai district, Balochistan, after intelligence suggested that terrorists were planning to target civilians, the Dawn reported.

During the operation, the forces engaged the terrorists, killing three of them. However, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the leading vehicle of the security forces, killing 28-year-old Haseeb, from Multan, and 38-year-old Havildar Noor Ahmed from Barkhan, as reported by the Dawn.

The ISPR statement stated that the Pakistani security forces, alongside the nation, remain committed to preventing attempts to destabilise Balochistan and that the deaths of those soldiers only reinforce their determination in their attempt, the Dawn reported.

In a separate incident in Ziarat's Mangi area, unidentified armed men intercepted a vehicle, abducting two individuals. Later, the victims' bodies were discovered in a hilly region near Mangi Dam, with signs of torture. The victims, identified by their national ID cards as being from Punjab, were found after locals alerted the authorities.

Levies personnel retrieved the bodies and transported them to a nearby hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. Security forces have launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the crime.