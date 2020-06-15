Panic grips villagers along LoC as Pakistani forces continue to target civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has been continuously targeting civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir during the ceasefire violations in the last few days. Mortar shelling and light arm fire resulted in the death of one woman and injuring three others at Batgran village of Uri recently.

Batgran is the last village of Line of control from Indian side and the village has faced the worst attack of shelling by Pakistani forces in the last few days. The locals claimed that no one from the government's side has reached out to them so far and only Indian Army has taken the first hand assessment of the situation and has provided ration and medical help to people of the village.

The villagers are living in fear as Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire and is targets their homes. According to the villagers,. it’s always Pakistan who targets civilian area while Indian army target their Army posts only in retaliation.

A villager named Hafiz Ahmad, who lost his mother in ceasefire violation said, “Every time Pakistan violates ceasefire and targets only civilian areas while our army engagement is only with Pakistan army posts but Pakistani forces target only civilians. Pakistan violates ceasefire at least twice a week and targets civilian areas. I lost my mother in recent ceasefire violation of Pakistan, no one from civil administration has visited us.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire in Hajipeer and Kamalkot sectors of Uri for the last few days and have not only been targeting indian army posts but several residential areas. Pakistan has targeted many villages close to LoC recently which has created panic among villagers in Chrunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Mothal, Sahoora, Silikote, Balkote, Nambla, Garkote and Main town Uri.