Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Clashes Over Soros, Adani Issues

Both houses of Parliament witnessed heated exchanges on Thursday, leading to adjournments amidst a verbal duel between BJP and Congress members over issues involving US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and Indian conglomerate Adani.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Ruckus

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 1 p.m. as BJP and Congress members sparred over allegations and counter-allegations. Discussions devolved into chaos, with both sides refusing to relent, forcing Speaker Om Birla to call for an early adjournment.

Rajya Sabha Faces Sloganeering, Adjourned Till 2 PM

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were also disrupted and adjourned until 2 p.m. after BJP president J.P. Nadda accused the Congress of colluding with George Soros and criticised its leadership for questioning the Chairman's rulings.

During the pre-noon session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected six notices from opposition members seeking to adjourn the day’s business to discuss issues of concern. This led to vocal protests from opposition members.

Nadda’s Attack on Congress

Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing the opposition party of undermining parliamentary decorum by criticising the Chairman.

"The Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman," Nadda said. He also reiterated allegations of a nexus between Congress and George Soros, claiming that the hedge fund tycoon was financing efforts to destabilise India.

“What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros? The country wants to know,” Nadda declared, sparking uproar from Congress members.

Kharge Responds, Calls Out Diversionary Tactics

Responding to the allegations, Kharge accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and allegations surrounding the Adani Group.

"The ruling party wants to divert attention from the real issues facing the country," Kharge said, as the opposition benches erupted in slogans against the government.

Chairman Calls for Order, Adjourns Session

As the verbal exchanges intensified, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged members to maintain order. With neither side willing to back down, he adjourned the Rajya Sabha proceedings until 2 p.m.

Parliament in Turmoil

The disruptions in both houses come amid heightened tensions between the government and opposition, with issues surrounding George Soros and Adani emerging as flashpoints. The BJP has accused the Congress of working in tandem with foreign entities to undermine India’s sovereignty, while the opposition has accused the government of using these claims to deflect criticism over its handling of the economy and governance.