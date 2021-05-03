हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended due to rising COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 new coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday.  

Partial &#039;corona curfew&#039; imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended due to rising COVID-19 cases
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh on Monday (May 3, 2021) extended the partial 'corona curfew' due to rising COVID-19 cases. 

UP's Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that the curfew will remain in place till 7 am on May 6.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 new coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday. The state's toll has now risen to 13,162, while the total caseload has increased to 13.13 lakh. There are currently 2.96 lakh active cases in the state.
 

