Passenger bus hijacked in Agra by finance company employees found in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

A passenger bus, which was was hijacked by some employees of a finance firm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday (August 19) morning, was found in Etawah near a dhaba fter few hours.

The employees of the finance firm hijacked the bus after forcing the driver and the helper of the bus to get down the vehicle. A total of 34 passengers were onboard the bus when it was hijacked. The bus was headed to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from Gurugram when it was seized by employees of finance company.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh government had said in a statement that finance company had illegally seized the bus. The statement added that all driver staff and passengers are safe. According to UP government, the bus owner died yesterday and his son is doing last rites.

Talking to Zee News, Agra SSP Bablu Kumar said that the hijackers were people of Shree Ram Finance. SSP Kumar added that three people from Gwalior filed a complaint that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Madhya pradesh was hijacked by members of a finance company, that apparently gave loan to the owner of the bus. The SSP noted that a case is being registered in this matter and police are probing the case.