Paytm All-in-one POS for every business and every business transaction

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) is the procedure that a POS (point of sale) system uses to process the closure of a financial transaction. All-in-one POS machines are a one-stop shop to accept payments at retail stores. Customers can pay at the POS using debit cards, credit cards, QR codes, UPI, PPB, or Net Banking. POS supports Visa, Master, Rupay, as well as International debit and credit cards.

Paytm Business offers an All-In-One POS for all merchants or business owners to smoothly carry out business transactions by accepting different types of payments. Whether you run a retail store, a restaurant, or an entertainment business, Paytm All-In-One POS offers the most amazing features for every business. Curious to know what they are? Let’s take a peek into a few of them!

Multiple Payment Sources

With Paytm All-In-One POS you don’t need to worry about the payment source, as the customers can choose from over seven payment methods. They can process the payment via their Paytm Wallet, Debit and Credit cards, Net Banking, UPI, and even EMI.

Instant Settlement

If you’re a business owner, it’s time to say goodbye to the batch settlements. Paytm All-In-One POS ensures the instant settlement of your money. The collections are immediately transferred to your account. Therefore, get your business financing needs covered with Paytm.

EMI option

Every business focuses on selling its products or services and creating more customers. But one of the most common hurdles is the convenience or affordability of the customer. However, this can be overcome with Easy Monthly Instalments (EMI). The Paytm All-In-One POS allows you to give flexible payment options on credit and debit cards with ‘Brand EMI’ and ‘Bank EMI’. These provide access to a huge network of brand and bank partners. Furthermore, customers also get exciting offers and cashbacks from Paytm.

Easy Billing/Scan, pay, and checkout

Say hello to faster and easier billing with Paytm's All-In-One POS inbuilt printer and scanner. No writing, no typing, and no waiting. Just scan, pay, and checkout! You can also get physical and digital receipts for you and your customers. It is further integrated with third-party billing solutions, where an intermediary handles invoices and payments between purchasers and vendors.

Business Advantages

Being a Paytm All-In-One POS user has additional perks for your business, such as single reconciliation, cash flow management, loans, and insurance.

Customer Relationship Management

Paytm thrives on building transparent and healthy relationships with its users. The Paytm All-In-One POS users have access to loyalty programs, customer marketing programs, gift cards, and so much more. It also offers a well-trained merchant help desk to provide support in case of any difficulties.

To summarise, a POS that fulfils all your payment needs. Now you know why it has been named an All-In-One POS!

But how to accept payments with the Paytm All-In-One POS? Don't worry. We've got you all covered! Just follow the below steps to accept QR and card payments.

Step 1: Tap on the 'Payments' option on your Paytm All-In-One POS, seen next to the 'Billing' option.

Step 2: Enter the amount to be collected and select 'Collect' in the right-hand corner.

Step 3: Once you select ‘Collect’, the POS will display two options -‘Card’ and ‘Scan QR’. The customer can choose from these options.

● If a customer chooses to pay via QR code, select ‘Scan QR’, and a QR code will appear. The customer can use this QR code to pay from the Paytm app or any other UPI app.

● If a customer chooses to pay via Debit or Credit Card, they can choose to insert their card. Then the customer will have to enter a four-digit pin on the POS machine. Then select 'Confirm.’ They can also choose an alternative option to just tap their card and make the payment.

In case the transaction is not processed, you can click on ‘Check Payment Status’.

Once the payment has been processed, it will display 'Payment Successful'. Below you will find two options - 'Print Invoice' and 'SMS invoice'. You can choose from these options to receive a physical or digital receipt.

That was easy, wasn’t it?

But what if you want to cancel your transaction? Well, cancelling transactions is just as easy as above.

Step 1: Click on the three parallel lines in the top left-hand corner.

Step 2: The POS will display your recent transactions. Select the transaction you want to cancel. Then select ‘Cancel Payment’.

Step 3: After you select ‘Cancel Payment’, enter your registered mobile number and select ‘Proceed’.

Step 4: An OTP will be received on the merchant registered mobile number. Or else you will have to open your Paytm App, go to ‘Scan QR’, and ‘Show Payment Code’. Enter the payment code on the POS and select ‘Confirm’.

Step 5: Once the payment has been cancelled, it will display ‘Payment Cancelled’ along with a few other details. You can again go to recent transactions to check if it has been cancelled.

See how easy that was! You can easily accept payments and cancel transactions in no time with the Paytm All-In-One POS. Moreover, Paytm offers support to its customers in case of any difficulties or queries. You can call the Paytm merchant help desk at 0120-4440440 or drop a mail at pos.support@paytm.com. No wonder Paytm’s All-In-One POS is India's preferred POS partner!

