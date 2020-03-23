People not taking COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown seriously, says PM Modi as death toll reaches 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 23) expressed disappointment over the fact that people across India are not taking lockdown 'seriously' and urged the people to follow instructions by the authorities in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The prime minister also directed the state governments to follow the preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Centre to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"Please save yourself and your family by following the rules seriously. I urge state governments to ensure that the rules and guidelines are adhered to," tweeted the PM.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 75 districts across India where coronavirus cases have been reported. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala placed several districts in lockdown. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the national capital will remain in lockdown from March 23 till March 31.

The lockdown means means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have also been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

The state governments decided to roll out these regulations as the number of coornavirus cases jumped to 396 on Sunday, with 81 fresh cases only on Sunday. The Centre on Sunday issued advisory to different state governments directing to issue appropriate orders to put 75 districts under lockdown.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old man from Philippines, who was infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday. This is the third coronavirus-related death in Mumbai and eighth across India. Maharashtra is worst-hit state in India due to coronavirus as the number of Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 89 on Monday with 15 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.