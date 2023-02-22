'People Support Uddhav Thackeray': Sharad Pawar Reacts to Election Commission Order

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has responded for the first time to the Central Election Commission's choice to give the Shinde group the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol. "There are disagreements and political divisions. Yet utilising authority to takeover the party and the emblem has never happened. Who truly makes judgements for the Election Commission is under question", Sharad Pawar stated at a press conference in Pimpri Chinchwad, he was addressing.

Last Monday, the Central Election Commission issued a significant ruling in the Maharashtra power battle. The Shinde organisation was given the name Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow symbol in the verdict announced on February 17. This Election Commission judgement is viewed as a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray. A number of party leaders responded to it. Sharad Pawar, however, has not yet made a statement. Finally, he made his first comments regarding the Election Commission's order today in a press conference in Chinchwad.

There are tensions and political divisions, according to Sharad Pawar. Yet utilising authority to takeover the party and the emblem has never happened. Pawar claimed, "While I had already left the Congress, I did not act in such a manner. We were advised by the Electoral Commission. They handed us after that. The Election Commission has provided the party's name and emblem, which is a feature of this situation. In the nation's history, nothing like this has ever occurred. In that situation, the public sides with the party against whom injustice has been committed. I'm currently travelling through a state where it's clear that the populace supports Uddhav Thackeray."