Petrol bombs, acid, stones found inside AAP leader Haji Tahir Hussain's home in Delhi's violence-hit Chand Bagh

After the family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, who was found dead in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain behind the killing, Zee News on Thursday reached the AAP leader's Chand Bagh home and found several incriminating materials. Clashes have been raging in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship law and till now 34 people have died.

Tahir is facing allegations that miscreants threw stones and hurled petrol bombs at people from the roof of his Chand Bagh home on February 25. However, Tahir has continued to deny this, but now a Zee News coverage shows the presence of petrol bombs, stones, and acid chemicals in his house. The ground reality revealed the sinister homework as well as preparation ahead of the riots, showing a well thought out conspiracy.

At least 100 rioters were also present on the roof of the house of Hussain. Bags of stones were found on first, and second floors of the house. The fourth floor of the house had poly bags filled with acid chemicals. The roof was also full of stones, catapult, and crates of bottles filled with petrol bombs.

The brother of IB employee Ankit Sharma had told Zee News that Tahir Hussain was behind the killing of his brother. He said that hundreds of rioters took refuge at the AAP corporator's house. They pelted stones from there and also fired bullets along with throwing petrol bombs.

However, Tahir has denied his involvement in Delhi's violence. He has also denied his involvement in the death of IB employee Ankit Sharma through a video statement. Ankit's body was found in a drain near his home in Chand Bagh.

Several videos have been shared on social media in which Tahir, dressed in a red sweater and white shirt, is seen moving around his rooftop. He is also in the same dress in the video which he posted in his defence.

Zee News Editor-in-chief, Sudhir Chaudhary, visited the violence-affected areas and met people who bore the brunt of the riots. When the Zee News team went to the violence-hit Chand Bagh area and spoke to those who have lost their near and dear ones they repeatedly alleged one person responsible for the violence. The man alleged to be the kingpin behind the riots is Tahir. Tahir is a corporator of Aam Aadmi Party from Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency falling in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The affected people told Zee News that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept in Tahir Hussain's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses. Some people stated that several rounds of bullets were also fired from the roof of the corporator's house.

Notably, the funeral of Ankit Sharma is scheduled at his native village Etawah in Budhana tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Ankit Sharma, who has been posted in Delhi's IB office along with his father Ravindra Sharma, was killed by unidentified miscreants while returning home from duty on Tuesday evening. His body was dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh area.