New Delhi: India and Bangladesh launch three joint projects to boost connectivity and power Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina unveiled three development projects on Wednesday via video conferencing. The projects, supported by India, are in the sectors of rail and power, and aim to enhance the partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Hasina thanked PM Modi for his warm hospitality during her visit to India in September 2023 for the G20 Summit. She said, “The joint inauguration of these important projects manifests the firm friendship and collaboration between our two friendly countries.” She also expressed her gratitude for PM Modi’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between them.

Here Are 10 Points:

1. The first project launched by the two leaders are Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link. This project, funded by a Government of India grant of Rs 392.52 crore, connects Akhaura in Bangladesh with Agartala in Tripura. The rail link is 12.24 km long, with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and a 5.46 km line in Tripura.

2. Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line: This project, financed by a Government of India concessional Line of Credit of USD 388.92 million, builds a 65 km broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and Khulna. This will link Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, with the broad-gauge railway network.

3. Maitree Super Thermal Power Project Unit - II: This project, supported by an Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan of 1.6 billion US dollars, is a 1320 MW Super Thermal Power Plant located in Rampal in Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

4. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited, which is a 50:50 Joint Venture company between India’s NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board. These projects will strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region.

5. Sheikh Hasina also greeted PM Modi and the people of India for the upcoming Diwali festival. She said, “I would conclude her by conveying warm greetings in advance for the upcoming Diwali. I wish Your Excellency PM Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali.”

6. The inauguration of these projects comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating their strong bilateral ties through various initiatives. The Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue, which has been held for over a decade, is one such platform that fosters a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership between them.

7. The theme of this year’s Dialogue is ‘Fostering a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership’.

8. Earlier this year, PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, a cross-border energy pipeline that will supply High-Speed Diesel to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

9. The pipeline, built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, was funded by the Government of India under grant assistance.

10. In September, the two countries also held the 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they discussed various bilateral issues, including removal of port restrictions and preparation for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).