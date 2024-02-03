PM Modi Leads Roadshow In Guwahati; To Launch Projects Worth Rs 11,599 Crore Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Guwahati tonight and was greeted by thousands of people who lined up on the roadside to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister. PM Modi arrived at Guwahati airport in Assam where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other party members at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati. "After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection," said PM Modi on X.

Prime Minister Modi is undertaking a two-day visit to Assam from February 3 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a range of development initiatives valued at over Rs 11,599 crore. The Assam government announced that during a public program in Guwahati, PM Modi will address a large public rally and participate in the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for multiple projects totaling Rs 11,599 crore. The event is scheduled to take place at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati on Sunday.i.

Providing world class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, foundation stone for development of a medical college at Karimganj will also be laid by him.