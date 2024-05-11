Advertisement
PM Modi Reacts To Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Atom Bomb Remark', Says 'Congress Scaring Indians On Pakistan's Name'

PM Modi responded to Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Atomic Bomb Remark', said that Congress is killing the spirit of Indians and scaring them On Pakistan's name.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s 'Pakistan has atomic bombs’ remark. At a rally in Odisha, the PM accused the Congress party of trying to scare Indians and kill their spirit. He further mocked Pakistan by saying that economic issues are pushing India's estranged neighbour to sell its nuclear arsenal. 

PM Modi remarked that these weaklings are attempting to destroy India's spirit. Congress has always been like this. Pakistan's situation is so bad that they are unable to handle their own bombs. They are trying to sell their bombs, but due to their subpar quality, nobody is even interested in purchasing them. Modi added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to put up with terrorism for more than 60 years because of the Congress's weak attitude. 

Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an old viral video, was heard saying that India should respect Pakistan as the sovereign nation holds atomic bombs. He said that if ever a mad person comes to Pakistan, they could use these bombs on India. 

However, the Congress party has distanced itself from Aiyar’s remarks, calling them the BJP’s tactics of deflecting attention from PM Modi's flabs.

