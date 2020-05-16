PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of those who died in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the road accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. The PM has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured due to the road accident.

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday. Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, said the police. "The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 36 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with another truck,’’ they said.

The PM has also condoled the death of the migrant workers and said the government is carrying out relief work in full swing. "The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," the Prime Minister tweeted. "I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The CM has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for injured, he added.

The Chief Minister, in a statement released by the state government, directed the divisional commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give a report on the cause of the accident immediately.

"UP chief minister has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives. He has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care and the Divisional Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," the statement said.