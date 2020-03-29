PM Narendra Modi at the helm of India’s fight against coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: The Central government in a statement issued on Sunday (March 29, 2020) listed out the several measures taken by them in their fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's daily interactions with various stakeholders, which includes phone calls to various State Governors, Chief Ministers, and Health Ministers to get a first-hand feedback on India’s fight against COVID-19 menace.

The statement mentions PM Modi's outreach out to doctors, nurses, health workers, and sanitation staff members from various corners of the country in order to encourage them and to express his gratitude to their services to the nation and society.

Modi has held discussions through video conferences with the heads of various Electronic Media groups, Print Media Groups and various Radio Jockeys and Announcers of All India Radio making an appeal to counter pessimism and panic through positive communication. “Need to constantly celebrate the contribution of the local heroes at national level and boost their morale,” he said.

Some of the initiatives taken by PM Modi in his fight against coronavirus:

* Regular meetings with Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.

* Announcement of the 14-hour long Janta Curfew and three week nation-wide Lockdown

* Preparing the nation successfully to maintain Social Distancing as the only known effective measure in controlling the spread of the coronavirus

* Giving the mantra of “Resolve and Restraint” in order to fight the Corona Virus.

* Requesting people against panic buying of rations and assuring them of constant supply of essential goods.

* The announcment of the creation of ‘COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force’ under the Union Finance Minister to ensure implementation of the decisions taken to meet challenges arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

* The announcement of PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) Fund to provide relief to the affected in emergency or distress situations

* The announcement of Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore financial package which focuses on emergency cash transfers of the poor.

* The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana which provides 3 months' free supply of foodgrains, pulses and gas

Apart from this he has been in constant meetings with doctors, nurses and health workers.

The Prime Minister met with the pharma sector, AYUSH practitioners and requested them to utilise the sector’s network, while working according to WHO guidelines, to spread the message of good practises which need to be adopted to control the spread of the virus.

During the G-20 meet, PM Modi called on several world leaders to come together in support to usher in a new globalisation, for the collective well-being of humankind and have multilateral focus on promoting the shared interests of humanity.

India also managed to evacuate over 2,000 of its citizens struck in coronavirus-hit nations like China, Italy, Iran and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1024 with 27 deaths.