PM Narendra Modi in Kaushambi

PM Narendra Modi in Kaushambi: 'Parivarwadis looted ration, BJP ended their game with One Nation, One Ration Card'

Campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, PM Narendra Modi today said that Parivarwadis or dynasts have looted poor's ration for long, but BJP ended it by bringing in "one nation, one ration card scheme". The Prime Minister, without naming, took a jibe at former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his "BJP vaccine remarks".

PM Narendra Modi today said that Parivarwadis or dynasts have looted poor's ration for long.

"You got to see 'mausami' (seasonal) leaders in COVID who disappeared during peak and reappeared when it was controlled," PM Modi said.

"They instigated people against vaccine but got themselves vaccinated...People of UP are well aware of 'seasonal' leaders," he added.

Further inputs awaited

