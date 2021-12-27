PM Narendra Modi inaugurates multi-crore hydropower projects in Himachal, says they are part of 'climate-friendly New India'

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 11,000 crores, including Dhaulasidh hydropower & Renukaji dam projects, in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said these hydropower and dam projects are part of a 'climate-friendly New India'.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating and laying the foundation of various hydropower projects here, the PM said, ''India has achieved the target which was set for 2030, of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy, this year itself.''

The PM added, ''India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself."

The PM also hailed the Himachal government for taking several measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today, the Himachal Pradesh govt has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against COVID-19 and also made sure that development works in the state do not stop.’’ PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Mandi.

“Our government is alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic. Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management,’’ the PM added.

Hailing the hill state, the PM said, ''Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. During COVID-19, the State has not only helped other States but also many countries.''

Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. During COVID19, the State has not only helped other States but also many countries: PM Modi during a public meeting in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/GjkvQMX2F7 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Addressing a huge gathering of BJP supporters in Mandi, the PM said, "There are two development models in the State. One is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. Himachal Pradesh govt is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state,'' the PM Modi said.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, PM Modi said, "Our government has announced COVID19 vaccination for 15-18-year-olds from January 3, 2022, and 'precaution dose' for healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10. I am confident that Himachal Pradesh will lead in achieving vaccination coverage.''

PM Modi earlier arrived in Mandi, also known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’ to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore that will help boost the state`s economy and provide additional power to the states.

One project that has been lying pending for around three decades will prove to be beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Donning a long woollen coat and hand gloves amidst chilly weather, PM Modi presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors` Meet that is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

The first groundbreaking ceremony was held in the state capital in December 2019 amid the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A total of nearly 100 investors were present on the occasion.

State Chief Minister Jairam Thakur welcomed the Prime Minister by offering a Himachali cap and a shawl. A traditional artefact of Chamba made on silver was presented to Modi, who was accompanying his Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur, who belongs to the state.

Amid the recitation of Sanskrit `shlokas`, the events also marked the completion of the four years of the BJP government. An official statement said the Prime Minister has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of the resources available in the country and one of the steps in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region.

Renukaji Dam Project

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project. Lying pending for around three decades, the project was made possible through the "vision of cooperative federalism" of the Prime Minister, when six states - Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi - were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will generate electricity for the hill state and will provide 500 million cubic metre water supply per year to the national capital.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year.

Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project

The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore.

It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

Himachal - a special category state

Himachal Pradesh is a special category state. Accordingly, it is entitled to financial assistance from the Centre in the ratio of 90 per cent grant and 10 per cent loan unlike non-special category states, which get a Central aid in the ratio of 30 per cent grant and 70 per cent loan.

The social indicators like literacy rate and rate of infant mortality at birth indicate that the state has a better literacy rate and infant mortality rate than the all-India average. Besides hydropower, the hill state`s economy largely depends upon tourism and horticulture.

Live TV