हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Paediatric Heart Hospital, Girnar ropeway, Kisan Suryodaya Yojana in Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other Ministers, officials joined the inauguration event via video conferencing. 

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Paediatric Heart Hospital, Girnar ropeway, Kisan Suryodaya Yojana in Gujarat
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 24) inaugurated three projects, including 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers in Gujarat, via video conferencing. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other ministers, officials joined the inauguration event via video conferencing. 

The Prime Minister inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Besides, he also inaugurated Asia's longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link.

"Gujarat has always been the land of simple and able people. From Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel, several Gujaratis have shown the road to the nation. With the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, Gujarat has once again taken the lead," PM Narendra Modi said. 

"Today Gujarat has got Suryodaya Yojana for its farmers, Girnar ropeway and a modern cardio hospital. In a way, they are symbols of power, devotion and health of Gujarat. I congratulate the people of Gujarat for all this," PM Modi said. 

The 2320 metre-long ropeway has a capacity to carry 1000 passengers per hour.

Initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers, Gujarat government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. 

Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

Live TV

Tags:
Narendra ModiGujaratGirnar ropewayKisan Suryodaya YojanaPaediatric Heart Hospital
Next
Story

Bless us with happiness, good health: PM Narendra Modi seeks blessings on Durga Ashtami
  • 78,14,682Confirmed
  • 1,17,956Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M21S

PM Modi launches 3 key projects in Gujarat