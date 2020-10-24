PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Paediatric Heart Hospital, Girnar ropeway, Kisan Suryodaya Yojana in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 24) inaugurated three projects, including 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers in Gujarat, via video conferencing. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other ministers, officials joined the inauguration event via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Besides, he also inaugurated Asia's longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link.

"Gujarat has always been the land of simple and able people. From Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel, several Gujaratis have shown the road to the nation. With the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, Gujarat has once again taken the lead," PM Narendra Modi said.

"Today Gujarat has got Suryodaya Yojana for its farmers, Girnar ropeway and a modern cardio hospital. In a way, they are symbols of power, devotion and health of Gujarat. I congratulate the people of Gujarat for all this," PM Modi said.

The 2320 metre-long ropeway has a capacity to carry 1000 passengers per hour.

Initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers, Gujarat government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana.

Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

